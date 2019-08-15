Independence Day 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebs share wishes with fans

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:22 IST

As the entire nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism on 73rd Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for the country. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself waving the tricolour in full patriotic fervour. “#HappyIndependenceDay,” he captioned the photo.

Calling India one of the greatest nations in the world, Anupam Kher urged fellow citizens to stay united and take India to greater heights. “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights,” he tweeted.

He also posted a video of himself saying, “72 years ago our ancestors and freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to get us free. This year our freedom is complete. Now, our country extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a truth now. I am a Kashmiri Pandit. We have suffered a lot. For years, we have lived as a refugee in our own country. Now the time has come to forget everything and move forward.”

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights. हम सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भारत माता की जय। वन्दे मातरम्। 🙏😍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pm4cmadiSY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2019

Sawara Bhasker wished her followers on I-Day and urged them to remember the famous poem Where The Mind Is Without Fear by Rabindranath Tagore.

Paresh Rawal too took to his social media account to wish his fellow citizens on the occasion of I-Day. Taapsee Pannu posted a video of herself waving the national flag and tweeted “A Happy Independence Day to all Indian across the globe.”

Actor-politician Sunny Deol posted a beautiful video of the national anthem being played with the different musical instruments and wished a happy I-Day. Kajol tweeted “It’s been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let’s feel the freedom in it’s true sense!#IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind.”

To celebrating the independence of the largest democracy in the world. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 15, 2019

Taking to his Twitter handle superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !! Our pride our honour our celebration.” He also posted a picture of himself saluting the national flag.

Rishi Kapoor too posted a slew of pictures wishing a Happy Independence Day.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 11:22 IST