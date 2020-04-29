Inferno writer Dan Brown pays tribute to ‘incomparable’ Irrfan Khan

bollywood

Author Dan Brown, who wrote the novel Inferno, has paid tribute to actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan appeared in the 2016 film adaptation of the book. He died at the age of 53 on Wednesday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Brown took to Facebook and wrote alongside a picture of Irrfan, “Sending love today to all who knew and admired the incomparable Irrfan Khan. Peace.”

Irrfan played Harry “The Provost” Sims in the film, directed by Ron Howard. Inferno was the third instalment in a series of films based on Brown’s Robert Langdon mystery novels. Tom Hanks played Langdon in the film, which also starred Felicity Jones, Omar Sy and Ben Foster. Inferno made over $200 million worldwide against a reported $65 million budget.

It was one of the many Hollywood blockbusters Irrfan had appeared in. The actor played supporting roles in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, 2013’s Life of Pi, and 2015’s Jurassic World.

Director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, also paid tribute to the actor on social media. Sharing a picture of him, Trevorrow wrote, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

