IPL 2018 hairstyles: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and the boys go for ‘the fade’— the cut of the moment

If you thought that IPL (Indian Premier League) is just about sitting down with a tall drink, surrounded by your buddies, eating popcorn, and watching a swashbuckling show of sixes and fours raining down, then you couldn’t be more wrong. IPL, which is in its 11th season, also brings you some quick hairstyle inspo from your favourite cricketers.

“Cricketers aren’t cricketers anymore; they are trendsetters, fashion icons. Every time, the festival of IPL starts, you can see cricketers getting a new haircut, taking pictures and Instagramming that,” says Jawed Habib, hairstylist.

Vanity isn’t the only reason why cricketers tend to get new haircut. It’s also a way to feel confident before the hectic IPL schedule begins. “Getting a new look makes you feel good, fresh; it makes you feel confident. And since sport is part skill, part confidence, it makes sense for athletes to get a trim, feel new before the tournament begins,” says Rod Anker, hairstylist.

The ‘undercut’ was the go-to choice last season, but not this time. The ‘fade’ haircut is the flavour of the season with the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) flaunting it.

“The ‘fade’ has been popular for a while now. And IPL has just pushed it off the edge. Even five-year-old kids are asking for this cut,” says Ambika Pillai, hairstylist.

So, what is ‘the fade’ and why is it in demand? “For the fade, the hair on the sides and the back is cut as close [to the scalp] as possible till it tapers into the length at the top. It’s easy to maintain, suits every face cut, keeps you cool in the hot weather, and requires no hair gel or cream for styling,” says Habib.

And how does one get the perfect fade? “If your hair is out of control, then don’t keep your top heavy. Go for short fades, as they’re stylish yet controllable. If you have long fades, then you can keep a man-bun or a ponytail,” says Pillai.