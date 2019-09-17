Ira Khan chills with her ‘couch potato’ dad Aamir Khan in cute new pic. Check it out here

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared a picture with her dad on Instagram. She captioned the picture, which was posted on Tuesday, “Couch potato.”

The picture shows the father-daughter duo chilling on a couch. Aamir, who is wearing a blue sweatshirt and cap, has his arms around his daughter, who is wearing a yellow T-shirt. Both of them are smiling for the camera. The post has been ‘liked’ over 10000 times in just a few hours.

Ira’s followers were touched by the post. “This warms my heart,” one of them wrote. “Girl you are so lucky to have father like Aamir,” wrote another.

Ira is directing a stage adaptation of Euripedes’ Medea, produced by Sarika and starring Hazel Keech. Speaking about working with such a young talent, Sarika said in an interview, “The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

Hazel wrote on Instagram, “I’m impressed more and more each passing day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve and by her confidence and self esteem she has at such a young age.”

Ira in an interview to Hindustan Times had said that she has always been more comfortable being behind the camera than in front of it. She said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

