Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira reveals the only kind of films she’s interested in doing

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:43 IST

Unlike most star kids, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira is not taking the usual acting route to enter the world of art and cinema. She has chosen the stage, and is making her directorial debut with a play, Euripides’ Medea, a Greek tragedy.

The 22-year-old has already commenced work in full force for the play, the premiere of which is scheduled to happen in December this year. The play will be showcased in multiple cities across India.

Talking about her unconventional choice, she says, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Ira has been watching plays in India and abroad whenever she gets a chance. So, was it always her plan to start her career with theatre and not films? “I didn’t make a conscious decision to begin my career with theatre. It just sort of happened. I’ve always loved theatre. Reading plays in literature class, working on school performances and then actually studying theatre in college,” replies Ira.

Ask how her father reacted to her decision, a source close to Ira informs that Aamir has been very supportive from day one. “When Ira discussed about the shortlisted plays which she wanted to direct, Aamir listen to her carefully and he liked it. Aamir is always open to letting his children do what they want to do,” says the source.

And Ira is leaving no stone unturned to make her debut a success. “She has been working hard from the scripting to direction she has been hands on. It’s been more than six months she is preparing on this project and lately, even working overnights to make it perfect. It seems she automatically adopted a few habits from father like making a task perfect. The rehearsals will start in Mumbai suburbs,” the source adds.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:42 IST