Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira posts new pic with boyfriend, draws internet’s concern with her caption. See here

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:27 IST

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has posted a new Instagram picture with her boyfriend, Mishaal Kirpalani. “Everything will be okay,” she captioned the picture, which shows Mishaal hugging Ira from behind; both are beaming with happiness.

Ira’s fans were quick to comment on the new post. “He’s the luckiest,” one person wrote. But some people were concerned about what Ira was referring to. “What is your problem?” wrote one person.

After several months of speculation, Ira in June confirmed that she is dating Mishaal. She hosted an AMA session on her Instagram stories. When one person asked Ira if she was dating anyone, she posted a picture of her and Mishaal and also tagged him in the post.

On Ira’s birthday, he wrote in a post, “Happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content.” On Valentine’s Day, Ira shared several pictures and videos of herself with Mishaal. She captioned the post, “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!! I guess I have a type. They all sing amazingly and are beautiful people.” Besides posting dozens of pictures of Mishaal, Ira recently shared a picture of her first tattoo, which reads, ‘If we won’t, who will?’.

Like most star kids, there has been a lot of talk about Ira’s possible entry into the film industry. Her father, actor Aamir Khan hinted that she might be interested in filmmaking and said, according to India Today, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know.”

