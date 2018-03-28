Irshad Kamil’s new song, Aise Na Dekho, is a piece of poetry you mustn’t miss. Watch video here

Lyricist Irshad Kamil, best known for hit Bollywood songs like Matargashti (Tamasha), Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa) and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan), has launched the second song by his band INK Band on Wednesday. The band was formed in 2015.Kamil holds a PhD in Hindi poetry.

The video is a an appeal from a lover: a lyrical rendition with lines like ‘Mandir ki seedhi hu main, mandir ka hissa hu main, mandir nahi...” We are certain Kamil will touch your hearts, yet again.

Kamil is obviously poetic but his tone is conversational.

INK Band comprises five others -- Prajakta Shukre, Agnel Romanm Ragini Shankar, Ankush Boradkar and Deepanshu Pandit. Prajakta was a finalist in Indian Idol Season 1 and Agnel is a guitarist who has scored for films, ads and documentaries.

Ragini is a classical violinist while Ankush is a pianist and flautist. Deepanshu is a young playback singer.

Speaking about his latest collection, Kamil said in a press statement, “The INK Band reflects simple, conversational songs and poems with music. We have built an easy connect with young listeners and poetry aficionados across all age groups because what we do makes for easy listening, much like in a college jam session! We will focus on my non-film poetry to offer something fresh to our audience.”

While the first video, ‘Vo Ladki’ was launched digitally on World Poetry Day (March 21) by Oscar winner and music maestro AR Rahman, the second song ‘Aise Na Dekho’ was unveiled on Wednesday by Irshad’s long-time friend and frequent collaborator, the master story teller-- Aanand L Rai.

Launching the video on his social media handles, Aanand wrote: I never miss a chance to listen to Irshad Kamil’s poetry, you shouldn’t either! Here’s presenting #TheInkBand’s second song...AISE NA DEKHO.”

All the songs will also be available for radio listeners on Fever 104 and My FM in a weekly programme called ‘Cafe Irshad featuring the INK Band’. They will also be available for download on digital music stores.

