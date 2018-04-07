Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora visit Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai. See pics

As Salman Khan spent his second solitary night in the Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood director David Dhawan visited his family in Mumbai to show support. They were spotted by the paparazzi gathered outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Jacqueline is one of the few representatives of Bollywood to visit Salman’s home on Thursday. She has worked with Salman in Kick and his upcoming film, Race 3. David has directed Salman in several hit films like Biwi No. 1, Judwaa and Partner.

Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife and Salman’s ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora also visited the family with her sister Amrita on Wednesday. Check out their pictures:

Meanwhile, Salman’s sisters Alvira and Arpita visited him at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday. They were accompanied by his bodyguard, Shera. Alvira also signed autographs for children gathered outside the gate.

Salman was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two black bucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The sessions court had on Friday reserved its decision on Bollywood superstar’s bail plea for Saturday and called for the records of the case from the trial court.

