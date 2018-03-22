Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ek Do Teen: After Salman, Baaghi 2 actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani defend song

As social media erupted in anger over Ek Do Teen’s new version in Baaghi 2, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, some of it was also pent-up rage about others iconic songs that have been treated shabbily by Bollywood in the past as part of its remix trend. Bollywood prefers to call it “tribute”.

As hate against Jacqueline’s version of Ek Do Teen, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya while Saroj Khan directed Madhuri’s original, escalated, Bollywood collagues came out in her support. Her race 3 co-star Salman Khan was the first to back the song. ““Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!” he wrote.

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Baaghi 2 leads Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also defended at a press meet to promote the film. “I thought that was expected though. When you touch a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma’am. Nobody can match up to her. Let’s put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing,” Tiger said.

Disha believed that despite the negative reactions, the song is working well. “No, it’s doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It’s got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can’t compare it to Madhuri ma’am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It’s nothing even close to her,” she said.

Called “vulgar” and “grotesque”, the song that released Monday was considered ‘blasphemous to Madhuri’s work’ and just plain ‘garbage’. The song, which is a special song from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s upcoming film Baaghi, is also been called the ‘worst remake ever’, which is really saying something considering the rate at which Bollywood spews rehashes.

“We should praise the hideous new #EkDoTeen remix ‘dance’ video, since it is grotesque (and blasphemous) enough to kill the Bollywood remix trend altogether,” tweeted a user. Tezaab director N Chandra, the film which had the iconic number, also joined the chorus against the song. “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek Do Teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act,” he said. He said he is also contemplating action against the makers of Baaghi 2.