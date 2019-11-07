Janhvi Kapoor asks paparazzi to not film her giving food to street kids, says ‘ajeeb lagta hai’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:29 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s requests to the paparazzi to turn off their cameras as she gave a street kid some biscuits were denied, as videos of the exchange have been shared online. Janhvi is frequently caught on camera, handing out food to poor children.

“Ek second ke liye off kar dijiye, ajeeb lagta hai, har baat pe,” Janhvi can be heard saying repeatedly in the video, which shows her walking towards a car, with a kid tagging along. She can also be heard telling the kid, who asks her for food, to come with her to her car. Just before entering her vehicle, she once again repeats her request to the photographers, who turn of their lights, but not their cameras. Janhvi hands over a packet of biscuits to the kid, and drives off.

The exchange drew mixed reactions in the comments section. While some wondered if the actor was being genuine, others were convinced that Janhvi has a heart of gold. “All the people here who are saying she’s doing it for the camera are the one who push these needy kids away,” one person wrote.

In October, Janhvi was once again spotted handing some biscuits to a child. Videos from the location, shared on social media, showed Janhvi posing for photographs with a few fans before making her way to her parked car. As she was about to enter, the photographers could be heard wishing her a happy Diwali, and the child could be seen approaching the car. Before shutting the door, Janhvi reached over and handed the biscuits to the child.

In August, the actor was spotted outside her gym, when a kid walked up to her, selling magazines. As she entered her car, she looked around for her purse. Unable to find money, she borrowed some from her driver, handed it over to the kid and waved him goodbye. Impressed by her gesture, a fan had written, “This is a reflection of Sri ji’s teachings. You can call her names, but one thing you can’t deny is that she has a kind heart. Sri is proud from heaven.”

Janhvi made her film debut opposite rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter in 2018’s Dhadak. She will also appear in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, RoohiAfza and Takht.

