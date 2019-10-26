Janhvi Kapoor gives street kid biscuits at an outing with Ishaan Khatter. See pics

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted giving a street kid some biscuits on Saturday, as she was photographed on an outing with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Pictures and videos show Janhvi walking towards her car, as she is approached by the child.

Videos from the location, shared on social media, show Janhvi posing for photographs with a few fans before making her way to her parked car. As she is about to enter, the photographers can be heard wishing her a happy Diwali, and the child can be seen approaching the car. Before shutting the door, Janhvi reaches inside the car and hands over some food to the child. Pictures of Ishaan were also shared from the same location.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted on an outing. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi previously won hearts for a similar gesture. In August, the actor was spotted outside her gym, when a kid walked up to her, selling magazines. As she gets seated in the car, she looks for her purse. Unable to find the money, she borrows some from her driver, hands it over to the kid and waves him goodbye.

Impressed by her gesture, a fan had written, “This is a reflection of Sri ji’s teachings. You can call her names, but one thing you can’t deny is that she has a kind heart. Sri is proud from heaven.” Another wrote, “An act of kindness, no matter how small, is NEVER wasted. This is the teaching Sri gave her kids...”Earlier this week, Janhvi was caught on camera cutely responding to a child’s Happy Diwali wishes. Standing outside her gym as fans asked her for photographs, the actor could be seen in a video responding to a child saying “Happy Diwali Janhvi!”

Janhvi made her film debut opposite Ishaan in Dhadak. She is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic, and will next start working on Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

