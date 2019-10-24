Janhvi Kapoor responds to a child’s ‘Happy Diwali’ with a heartwarming gesture, fans say ‘she is so real’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:25 IST

It was not the usual paparazzi shoot when actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Pilate class recently. In a new video that has surfaced online, late actor Sridevi’s daughter is seen emerging from the gym as a fan -- off-camera -- greets her for Diwali.

Dressed in a red top and dark shorts, the actor is seen posing for the paps and some fans as a child from a nearby building shouts ‘Happy Diwali Janhvi’. The actor was seen smiling and waving at the child as she acknowledged them multiple times.

Later, as she gets inside her car, she pulls out a tiffin box soon as she is settled down and when the cameras continued to follow, she offered a piece from the tiffin. Check out the video here:

Just a few days ago, Janhvi was hilariously trolled for wearing a dress with the price tag intact. As she came out of the Pilate class, she was spotted in a yellow salwar-suit-dupatta combo and the dupatta still had the tag on.

Janhvi has begun preparation for Dostana 2, a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer hit that released in 2008. Janhvi will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. The original film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar.

The Dhadak star has already completed portions of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming horror film Roohi Afza. She earlier wrapped up the Agra schedule for Roohi Afza.

Janhvi is also working on The Kargil Girl, where she plays fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena and has shot portions of the film. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor is working as an assistant director on the film.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:22 IST