Shahid Kapoor has this relationship advice for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:47 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently chatted with actor-chat show host Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha season 4. The actor was his candid best as he spoke about his half brother Ishaan Khatter and his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Ever since Dhadak came out, gossip mills have been working overtime pairing the two up. Karan Johar, too, joked about it when Janhvi made an appearance on his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan’s last season. Now, Shahid has an advice for them. On being asked by Neha about a relationship advice he would like to give to Ishaan and Janhvi, he replied: “Balance work and personal space.”

Janhvi and Ishaan are often spotted together, nearly a year after their film was released. Some time in October, the duo joined Shahid and Mira for a Sunday brunch. Janhvi reportedly made vegetable biryani for all. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira wrote: “Please appreciate Janhvi Kapoor’s red rice veg biryani.”

When brothers - Shahid and Ishaan - had made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Shahid had cheekily said about the two of them, “Janhvi has been buzzing around him a lot.” Ishaan had added, “We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food.”

On their respective work fronts, both remain busy. Janhvi’s calendar seems packed with shoots for films such as Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza. In the former, which is a Karan Johar production, she will star as IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena during the 1999 Kargil War. In the second, she is paired with Rajkummar Rao. The film is said to be a horror comedy.

Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in a film called Khaali Peeli, a comedy in which he is paired with Ananya Panday. In August this year, the first look of the film was shared online. He also has Mira Nair’s BBC production of The Suitable Boy with Tabu.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:43 IST