Janhvi Kapoor cooked biryani for Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor; see Mira Rajput’s pic from Sunday brunch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:58 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were joined by Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor for Sunday brunch. Mira took to Instagram to share pictures from the get-together, and gave fans a glimpse of what was on the menu.

Janhvi apparently made vegetarian biryani, and Mira made sure to give her a shout-out. “Please appreciate Janhvi Kapoor’s red rice veg biryani,” she wrote on Instagram stories. The meal also included salad, a few dips, hummus, olives, pita bread, and veggies. Mira tagged Ishaan, Shahid, and Alyjah Sheikh.

Mira often shares pictures of family get-togethers with husband Shahid and his half-brother Ishaan. Rumours have persisted for more than a year that Ishaan is dating Janhvi. The two made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, in 2018.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asked Shahid what was up with Ishaan and Janhvi. Shahid said, “Janhvi has been buzzing around him a lot.” Ishaan added, “We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food.”

In another interview, Janhvi had said about Ishaan, “I am in awe of him and the way he approaches his scenes. Plus, he has great energy (as an actor), and it is probably because he is new too. But what helped me a lot was the fact that he is (a) more experienced (actor) than me.”

While Janhvi is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic, and will next begin work on Dostana 2, Ishaan will star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy, and the film Kaali Peeli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 13:58 IST