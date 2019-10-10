Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter hit the gym together, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor unite on screen. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:02 IST

Bollywood is buzzing with activity these days with some stars busy with their film shoots and promotions while others enjoying quality time with friends and family. Salman Khan was spotted in Bandra, where he came to see a plot for an undisclosed purpose.

Salman Khan spotted in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor got together to make a joint appearance on Maniesh Paul’s new show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, and the preview pictures are proof that the uncle-nephew duo had a blast. Both were twinning in black casuals and had a lot of fun with Maniesh and his team, which also includes Ali Asgar as Dadi. Anil and Arjun had last shared screen space in the 2018 film Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor on sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor on sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor spotted together. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Disha Patani and Elli Avram slayed in their airport looks on Thursday. Disha was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white tracksuit. Elli was seen at the airport in high spirits and posed for the paparazzi with a victory sign.

Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and was spotted at the gym. She looked stunning in bright crop top and shorts. Her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the same gym and seems to have joined her during her fitness session.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor spotted at a gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city were Taasee Pannu . She was in a simple white dress paired with quirky sunnies. Kajol was seen with friends at a cafe in Juhu. She was in a blue jumpsuit with her hair left loose.

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently filming the Saina Nehwal biopic, was spotted at Dharma Productions’ office in Bandra with a coffee mug in hand.

Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and Taapsee Pannu spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora was awarded with Fashion Icon of the Year award Tech Fashion Tour on Wednesday. She attended the event in an animal print dress paired with matching stilettos.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:01 IST