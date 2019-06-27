Janhvi Kapoor chills in the mountains with sister Khushi Kapoor, climbs a tree for the camera. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is holidaying in the mountains with sister Khushi Kapoor and her girl gang. The actor has shared new pictures of them enjoying their time by the riverside.

Janhvi shared a picture of her posing with her friends, sitting on a tree. While her sister and friends are standing by the riverside, she climbed a tree. She can be seen staring at the river and the mountains while sitting on the rocks by the riverside in a second pic. While many of her fans wondered why she climbed on a tree, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also asked in the comments section, “Why are you posing on a tree @janhvikapoor messsss.”

Janhvi also shared a few more happy selfies with Khushi in which the siblings can be seen beaming under the sun. One of the pictures shows all the girls sitting on the rocks as a stray dog comes to play with them.

Janhvi also shared a few throwback glamourous pictures of hers on Instagram. She can be seen posing seductively in a red gown and captioned it, “When you see the waiter carry the food past u.”

Janhvi is currently working on her second film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic and has also started shooting for RoohiAfza, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has already bagged her third project, Dostana 2. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that Janhvi will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sequel to the 2008 film Dostana.

“The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for ‘Dostana 2’, directed by Collin Dcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!” Karan tweeted.

