John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet-starrer to resume shoot in Mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:06 IST

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham will join the sets of their upcoming film in Mumbai. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the shoot will resume at Film City Studios from Monday.

Confirming the news, one of the producers of the film, Nikkhil Advani told the publication, “Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have worked hard to make sure that all actors are safe and comfortable. We’ve taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film’s Producers Guild. It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast. After this, we will be left with a four-day schedule, which will happen after the rains, around September end. We had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April, but the lockdown hit that plan for a six.”

The film has been produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham and Nikkhil. It is being directed by first-time director Kaashvie Nair. The film was reportedly only 14 days away from completion when the first of a series of lockdowns came into place. The film will also star senior actors, Neeta Gupta and Kawaljeet Singh, who will also join the rest of the cast for the Mumbai shoot. Kawaljeet, who was among those who had raised objections to government’s order prohibiting actors above the age of 65 to shoot for films and TV, wanted to be on the sets, Nikhil said in the report. Neena flew down from Dehradun and has been in self isolation at her Mumbai home.

John has a cameo in the film. He was quoted as saying, “We’ve all come together with the intent to bring forth fresh talent and curated scripts to the screen. We have waited to ensure the unit is adequately secured given the situation and we’re looking forward to resuming the shoot.”

NIkkhil has earlier said about the film, “It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars.”

Speaking about the film, Arjun had earlier told IANS, “I have grown up in a joint family, so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep.”

