John Abraham to shoot next film at world’s deadliest bike racing track during Isle Of Man Tourist Trophy

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:36 IST

Actor John Abraham has procured permission to shoot his next project based on bike racing at the dangerous Isle Of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) circuit. A bike enthusiast himself, the actor-producer will also capture the Southern 100 and the classic races to be included in the film.

John revealed in an interview to Mid-Day, “We will kick off the shoot in April. The races usually take place in May and June, so we want to capture the real essence of those races, including the Southern 100 and the classic TT. If I have to draw parallels, I would say that this film will be like Rush [2013]. It’s not going to be about mindless racing, but also about human emotions.”

He added, “The film has been in development for more than a couple of years, so it has been a well-thought-out plan as to how we want to proceed with it. I have seen many races on the Isle Of Man and we’ve done our recce. I met Laurence Skelly, the Minister for Enterprise, and he is happy to host us and allow us to shoot the film. It will be the first Hindi film to be shot there.”

John is currently basking in the success of his Independence Day release, Batla House. The film has collected around Rs 90 crore at domestic box office.

The actor will also star in a gangster drama titled Mumbai Saga, set in the eighties and the ’90s. It will star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and will have Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte in key roles. The film went on floors last week and will hit theatres on June 19, 2020.

John also has Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti and was shooting for the film in London. Talking about his role in the film, Anees had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “He is working very hard and it will come as a pleasant surprise for the audience to see him in a different avatar. I am sure people will love him. He will be seen in a chiseled look, flexing muscles but plays a common man who is also afraid of everyone.”

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:35 IST