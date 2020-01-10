Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Akshay Kumar hilariously trolls Salman Khan for title of his next, see other funny reactions

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:30 IST

Salman Khan took everyone by surprise when he announced his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar wished the trio all the best for their film, but not before hilariously trolling them for the quirky title by suggesting a potential name for the sequel.

“Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, fans also could not get over the eccentric title of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and flooded the internet with hilarious reactions. “Ye title hai ya release date,” one Twitter user wrote. Another made a reference to Salman’s iconic Kick dialogue and quipped, “Mai dil me aata hu samjh me nhi.” Yet another user wrote, “Pandey ji bhi kamaal karte hain,” referring to his Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey and dialogue.

On Friday afternoon, Salman tweeted, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial.” The release date has been locked as Eid 2021.

According to some fans, Salman has announced the new release date of Kick 2, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on Christmas this year, in a humourous way.

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3, in which he played the fearless cop Chulbul Pandey. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kannada star Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Pramod Khanna in key roles. It was a moderate box office success, with a box office collection of more than Rs 100 crore.

Salman will be seen next in Prabhudeva’s action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film will release on Eid this year.

