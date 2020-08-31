e-paper
Kangana Ranaut feels she is shadow banned by Twitter as her followers decrease, asks 'how does it work?'

Kangana Ranaut feels she is shadow banned by Twitter as her followers decrease, asks ‘how does it work?’

Kangana Ranaut said that her follower count on Twitter has been decreasing by 40,000 to 50,000 every day. She feels that she has been shadow banned by the site for her opinions.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut said that she has been losing around 40,000-50,000 followers on Twitter every day.
Kangana Ranaut said that she has been losing around 40,000-50,000 followers on Twitter every day.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut feels that she has been ‘shadow-banned’ by Twitter, after noticing that she has been losing around 40,000-50,000 followers every day. She said that it was ‘unfair’ but added that ‘nationalists have to struggle everywhere’.

It started when one of Kangana’s followers claimed that her follower count is decreasing on Twitter and it went down from 992k to 988k in the span of an hour. She replied, “I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport.”

Hindustantimes

Another follower suggested that she has been shadow banned for promoting ‘nationalistic sentiments’. Shadow banning is a form of Twitter censorship in which the microblogging site hides or blocks your content from your followers and other Twitter users. This happens if one is in violation of Twitter’s policies.

Kangana seemed to agree with this explanation and said, “Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now?”

Hindustantimes

Also see | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares happy pics of them dancing to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast: ‘Miss you bhai’

For a while now, Kangana has been raising her voice against the ‘movie mafia’ and practice of nepotism in the film industry. Recently, she talked about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry are drug users.

On Sunday, Kangana likened herself to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that she was also targetted and isolated by the heavyweights of Bollywood. “I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything #IAmSushant,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

Kangana has been seeking justice for Sushant. She has alleged that the ‘movie mafia’ tried to destroy his career and used their connections in the media to plant fake blind articles about him.

