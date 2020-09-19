Kangana Ranaut hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of film city near Noida, urges PMO to unite all film industries into one

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:06 IST

Kangana Ranaut has welcomed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of setting up a new film city near Noida. She also requested the Prime Minister’s Office to “bring many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity” to make it into an Indian film industry.

Sharing a news article about the same, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities.”

People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2 https://t.co/zB6wkJg1zX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Stressing on the need for better recognition of regional cinema, she wrote, “People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad.” She added, “Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films.”

She further went on to talk about saving the industry from seven types of terrorism. She tweeted, “We need to save the industry from various terrorists 1) Nepotism terrorism 2) Drug Mafia terrorism 3) Sexism terrorism 4) religious and regional terrorism 5) Foreign films terrorism 6) Piracy terrorism 7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism 8) Talent exploitation terrorism.”

We need to save the industry from various terrorists

1) Nepotism terrorism

2) Drug Mafia terrorism

3) Sexism terrorism

4) religious and regional terrorism

5) Foreign films terrorism

6) Piracy terrorism

7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism

8) Talent exploitation terrorism — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

She later tagged PMO India on Twitter and wrote, “Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world. Folded hands.”

Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world 🙏 https://t.co/Ut2axQG1OR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Kangana has waged a war against several Bollywood celebrities at present; all from Anurag Kashyap, Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu and many others. While she has mostly featured in Bollywood films, she is also working on her ambitious South Indian film, based on the life actor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi.

