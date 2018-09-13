Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut bring Bappa home

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood has turned festive and actors are celebrating the occasion with their family. Many took to social media to even share pictures. Kangana Ranaut, who is looking forward to multiple releases in the coming months, was seen holding her nephew with a pretty smile on her face. There was an idol of Lord Ganesha in the background.

Hrithik Roshan, who is working with Vikram Bahl on Super 30, was also seen celebrating the festival with his family. He shared a video that showed him walking around the house as his family members sang prayers for Lord Ganesha. In the background, the song from his movie Agneepath, ‘Deva Sri Ganesha’, is heard.

Actor Jeetendra was also seen celebrating the festival with his son Tusshar Kapoor and grandson Lakshya. Actor Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya also celebrated the festival together. Shraddha Kapoor also shared a picture on her social handle. Karisma also shared a picture of herself and her sister Kareena in pretty dresses.

Actor Sonu Sood celebrated the festival with his son and shared a video on Instagram. Actor Govinda also welcomed Lord Ganesha home with his wife and daughter. Other celebs who shared pictures from their celebrations are comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya and television host Maniesh Paul and his wife.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 20:58 IST