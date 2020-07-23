Kangana Ranaut responds to video shared by Taapsee, Swara where she is defending star kids: ‘They are going 12 years ago’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has said the ‘nepo mafia’ is not letting the A-listers get affected by the debate on nepotism as the only people reacting to her allegations are “these outsiders who are struggling”. The actor seems to be referring to actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker with whom she and her team have been involved in a back and forth since Saturday when she called them ‘B-grade actresses’ in an interview.

Kangana told IANS in an interview, “But you notice here also that they are not letting A-listers get affected. The A-listers that the Nepo Mafia promotes are tucked away safely. They are only sending these people who have only and only to lose -- these outsiders who are struggling, who are star-struck by the glamour and the power of the movie mafia.”

“I do not see it as a negative thing but I can assure you they (Nepo Mafia) will never accept them (outsiders). They will only lose in this,” she added.

Kangana also responded to an old video shared by Taapsee and Swara where she was seen defending star kids and their privilege on Twitter. “They are going (sharing videos that are from) 12 years ago. I started 14 years ago, so clearly, I had a very slow launch. After my launch I was jobless for a significant time,” she said.

Kangana’s social media team had accused Swara of misguiding her fans by sharing an old video. They responded to Swara’s post, “You’re picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn’t consider her an Alister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide.”

Talking about the difference between insiders and outsiders, Kangana says in the old video shared by Swara, “The truth is, that really doesn’t matter. It’s hard to get your first break but once your film releases, it’s up to the audiences and so many of them have been rejected. No matter where you come from...whether you come from the mountains like me or you come from California, it really doesn’t matter. It’s the people who decide. Nothing really matters. Each one has their own struggle to go through.”

In an interview to a news channel, Kangana had said, “I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the ‘movie mafia’) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker who will say ‘oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar.’ If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya, you both are better actresses, why don’t you get work? Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?”

