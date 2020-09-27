e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s tweet against Biden amid drug probe in Bollywood, says drug use is better slur than sexist ones

Kangana Ranaut has given her nod of approval to US President Donald Trump who asked his opponent Joe Biden to take a drug test. She praised his use of language for preferring to use drug accusation as a slur than throwing sexist abuses at him.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a tweet by Donald Trump.
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to US President Donald Trump who once again took a dig at Joe Biden and claimed that he would like him to take a drug test before or after the much-awaited Tuesday’s presidential debate. The Queen actor reacted to his statement and said that she likes the context of his tweet that instead of abusing Biden or calling him mentally sick, Trump prefers to accuse him of taking drugs.

Trump said in his tweet on Sunday, “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

 

Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.”

Meanwhile, Kangana continues to make headlines for her tweets and explosive statements about her Bollywood colleagues. However, after being involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks, Kangana said that she may come across as “ladaku” (bellicose) but it is not true. She had tweeted, “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight. I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.”

Kangana had recently visited Mumbai after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of her Pali Hill office. The civic body had claimed that the demolished portions of the property were “illegal”.

