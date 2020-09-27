Kangana Ranaut says she and her siblings are like ‘one consciousness split in three’, shares pics

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared two pictures with her siblings --sister Rangoli and brother Akshit. She noted how the siblings were really close and it seemed like they were ‘one consciousness’ split into three parts.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.” The pictures show the fun times the siblings had during the winter months in their home town of Manali.

My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2DcNeROhd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020

Kangana routinely posts warm family pictures. She has, in the past shared pictures and details about her family with her fans. Sharing a picture from the time when her parents were young, she had written: “One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing!” Before that, she had shared a sweet throwback picture of her nephew Prithviraj with her pet dog and had written: “My babies.”

Her Instagram page, which is handled by her team, has also shared many pictures from her family album. During Raksha Bandhan this year, her team had shared pictures with her brother and had written: “Kangana, a gypsy soul, at Rakhi celebrations with her family in Manali.”

She had shared yet another throwback from the 90s and revealed how two of her younger brothers were set for their respective weddings in November. “This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we lose all those years #throwback”

Kangana has been at the forefront of debate around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Using the death as a case in point, Kangana has spoken about the treatment of outsiders in the film industry, accused the ‘movie mafia’ and film families of promoting their own and questioned the overall functioning of the film industry. She has made controversial statements against Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt in the process.

