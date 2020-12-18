Kangana Ranaut sheds tears of happiness as sister-in-law makes makki ki roti, says ‘she is a doctor yet she is so rooted’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:12 IST

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her sister-in-law trying her hand at making makki ki roti. The actor recently welcomed her brother Aksht’s wife Ritu into the family after they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in November.

Sharing the video of Ritu learning to make makki ki roti at her in-laws’ home, Kangana said that she reminds her of her mother in her younger days. She wrote on Twitter, “Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness.”

Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cfySO9Ekpu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

The new bride is seen in winter wear, with a dupatta on her head, trying to make a round makki ki roti (cornflour chapati). Her other family members witnessed her day in the kitchen.

Kangana had earlier shared a tonne of pictures from her brother’s wedding on social media. Introducing the new family member with a picture of the newlyweds from the wedding, she had written, “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Kangana’s family had welcomed the new bride to their family home around Diwali. She had tweeted a few pictures from the ‘andrera’ ceremony on Instagram and written, “Diwlai ke din Mahalaxmi ghar aati hai. Humare ghar bhi devi aa rahi hai. Aaj humari bhabhi pehli baar apne ghar aa rahi hai. Is rasm ko Andrera (grihpravesh) kehte hai. Sabko Deepawali ki shubhkaamnayein (Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to our homes on Diwali. We are also welcoming a goddess in our home - my sister-in-law will come to her new house for the first time today and the ritual is called andrera. A happy Diwali to everyone).”

