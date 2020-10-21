Kareena Kapoor shares a pouty selfie as she prepares to return to Mumbai home from Pataudi. See pic

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:17 IST

After spending a month in Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor is returning to her home in Mumbai. The actor shared a pouty, makeup-free selfie to show her fans how excited she was to return home.

“Just pouting away... excited to go home,” Kareena captioned her picture on Instagram. Kareena’s fans loved her glowing new picture. “Beauty at its best,” wrote one. “And The best POUT award goes to," wrote another.

Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were in Pataudi, his ancestral home. They spent close to a month there with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena was in Delhi to shoot for her film, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. As Kareena is pregnant with her second child, she wanted to shoot her portions of the film in time before she grew too ‘big’.

Last week, Kareena shared a picture with Aamir to mark the final day of shoot. “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again,” she wrote. Replying to her post, Aamir wrote, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of 1995 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Aamir plays a Sikh man who travels through the country through pivotal moments in its history, becoming an important part of them. Kareena plays Robin Wrights role in the film.

