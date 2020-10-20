Kareena Kapoor says there will be never another Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will be hundreds of superstars but never another like him’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:34 IST

Kareena Kapoor is very proud of actor husband Saif Ali Khan and believes that there is no other like him. She is all praise for him about how he has turned around his career after being in the industry for 25 years.

Hailing him for his choices, she said, “Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif,” adding, “He thinks differently, his choices are different.”

Kareena told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform.” Talking about herself in that regard, she added, “I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now.”

Kareena and Saif are currently expecting their second child. The two are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. On being asked about any plans to venture into production like Saif, she said that already has one of her own - Taimur.

Kareena and Saif recently completed eight years of marriage. She marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the “key” to her happy marriage is “spaghetti and wine”. She hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him. The picture sees the Jab We Met actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face.

Also read: Inside Sunny Deol’s birthday party with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol: Here’s what was written on his birthday cake

“Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Earlier in August, the duo announced that they are now expecting their second child together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more