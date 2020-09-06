Katrina Kaif is every bit an ethereal beauty in latest no make-up pic, fans exclaim ‘kinni sohni’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:39 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has been staying home and maintaining a low profile through much of the pandemic period. On Sunday, she posted some new pictures of herself and needless to say, she looks beautiful.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Sunday’s with my favourite @abheetgidwani”. The picture, clicked on what appears to be a terrace, shows Katrina dressed in a pair of jeans and a white ganji top. Her hair is open and she is without any makeup. The picture had her fans raving about her beauty; one person wrote in Punjabi: “Kinni sohni hai yaar (She is so lovely.). Another called her “Queen Katrina Kaif”. A third user wrote: “India’s first female Superhero.” There was no dearth of appreciative emojis in the comments section.

Katrina has been posting quite a few candid pictures. Posting one with Anushka Sharma, she wrote: “Just felt happy seeing this pic @anushkasharma.” The two had worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the more recent, Zero. Replying to post, Anushka had written: “It’s because we were fully present & happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina.”

Enjoying Mumbai rains and sharing a solo picture, holding a huge umbrella, she had written: “When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain. - anonymous.”

While no work has happened in the last six odd months, in July Katrina had announced her next film, Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing a picture of the trio, she had written: “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

In July too, she had celebrated her birthday and posted pictures of her quiet home birthday with only her sister for company and had written: “thank u for all the birthday wishes.” The picture she shared showed Katrina sitting on the carpet, close to a sofa with three cakes kept in front. They also had candles placed on them. A happy Katrina can be seen all set to cut her birthday cakes.

