Kedarnath box office day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film passes crucial Monday test, makes total Rs 32 crore

Kedarnath has passed the Monday test and is on its way to a solid box office haul. The romantic drama, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan as star-crossed lovers caught in the midst of a natural disaster, made Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 32 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday, and wrote that the film was ‘rock-steady’ at the box office. Kedarnath had made Rs 7.25 crore on Monday, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 10.75 on Sunday. The film made Rs 27.75 crore over its first weekend, registering the biggest opening for Sushant since 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

#Kedarnath passes the crucial Monday test... Remain rock-steady... Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2018

As far debutantes go, the excitement around Sara Ali Khan’s big screen debut couldn’t surpass Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, which made Rs 32 crore in its first three days.

Kedarnath has received mixed reviews from critics, with Hindustan Times’ Raja Sen calling it a ‘wet weepie’ in his two-star review. It does mark a return to box office form for director Abhishek Kapoor, however. Kapoor’s last two films, Rock On II (which he co-wrote) and Fitoor (his last directorial venture), were both notorious box office bombs.

While his screenplay and direction were met with criticism, Sara’s performance was appreciated. The film tells the story of two lovers - a Muslim pithoo (porter) and a Hindu woman - whose romance is tested by her bigoted parents and the wrath of nature.

