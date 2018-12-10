Kedarnath box office day 3: Sara Ali Khan film makes Rs 27 crore in total, fails to beat Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak

The first weekend box office collection of debutante Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath stands at Rs 27.75 crore, missing out on the tally posted by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, which Rs 33.6 crore in its first three days. Both the star kids made their Bollywood debut in much discussed star vehicles.

A Box Office India report called Kedarnath box office figures ‘decent’. The numbers were impacted by a ban on the film in the state of Uttarakhand, where several protests disrupted the religious-themed film’s release. Box Office India estimates the ban to have made a dent to the tune of Rs 30-40 lakhs in the film’s final figures.

The Rs 27.75 crore opening also marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s biggest debut since the 2016 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biopic opened to Rs 66 crore in its first three days. Sushant’s third biggest opening came with Shuddh Desi Romance (Rs 23 crore).

#Kedarnath has a good weekend, witnessing substantial growth on Day 2 [34.48%], but limited growth on Day 3 [10.26%]... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kedarnath made Rs 7.25 crore on Friday and Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday. He tweeted on Monday that the film has made Rs 10.75 crore on day three.

Kedarnath opened to mixed reviews from critics, who praised Sara’s performance, but criticised the script. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film 2 out of 5 stars, called it a ‘wet weepie’. Several critics also unfavourably compared Kedarnath to James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster, Titanic - both films are about star-crossed lovers and set against the backdrop of a real-life disaster.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and tells the story of a Muslim pithoo (porter) and a Hindu woman. Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, will quickly transition to her second film, Rohit Shetty’s masala actioner, Simmba, which will release later this month. Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a tough cop and is being billed as a spin-off to Shetty’s popular Singham films.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:51 IST