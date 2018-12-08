Kedarnath box office day 1: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film opens at around Rs 7 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film Kedarnath opened to moderate response at the box office bespite being the solo Bollywood release of the week. The film registered an opening of around Rs 7 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The box office predictions on Hindustantimes.com had hinted at the film collecting atleast Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che fame, Kedarnath is a love story of a Hindu tourist played by Sara and a Muslim porter (pithoo) played by Sushant, who takes her on the 14 kilometre-long pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the shrine of Lord Shiva. The film is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left several thousand dead in 2013.

Talking about the prospects of the film at the box office before its release, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told Hindustantimes.com, “On the business front, Kedarnath should bring around Rs 5 crore on day one and then it would entirely depend on the merit of the film’s content. Since there is no star like Salman, Shah Rukh or Ranbir who can draw the audience on face value, it’s a film which is as good as its content.”

Sara looked promising as a newcomer on screen and Rathi had also said, “If you go by what we have seen of Sara Ali Khan in her interviews, public appearances, reality shows, Koffee With Karan and everywhere else, a lot of people are clearly very excited about this new young talent that has ..arrived. Lots of people are looking forward to the launch of Sara Ali Khan and that may possibly become the USP of the film.”

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 11:51 IST