Kedarnath box office prediction: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film will open with Rs 5 crore, says analyst

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput finally get to witness the release of their film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film’s trailer was received positively by the viewers. With the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods serving as the backdrop, Kedarnath is a unique love story of a Hindu tourist played by Sara and a Muslim porter (pithoo) played by Sushant, as the he takes her on the 14 kilometre-long pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the shrine of Lord Shiva. Trade analysts are positive about the film’s box office prospects and predict an opening of around Rs 5 crore.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “It’s certainly an interesting movie. If you go by what we have seen of Sara Ali Khan in her interviews, public appearances, reality shows, Koffee With Karan and everywhere else, a lot of people are clearly very excited about this new young talent that has arrived. Lots of people are looking forward to the launch of Sara Ali Khan and that may possibly become the USP of the film.”

Talking about the film and its director, Akshaye says, “Abhishek Kapoor has had an interesting run with Kai Po Che. On the business front, Kedarnath should bring around Rs 5 crore on day one and then it would entirely depend on the merit of the film’s content. Since there is no star like Salman, Shah Rukh or Ranbir who can draw the audience on face value, it’s a film which is as good as its content.”

On being asked if Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster 2.0 will affect Kedarnath’s chances, he says, “Cinema works on the principal of demand and supply. Since there was a demand in first week, there will certainly be demand in the second week. But the law of demand and supply applies for Kedarnath too. If the film is interesting, it will bring the audience. It entirely depends on the merit of the film.”

Early reactions to the film, following a special screening on December 5, have been positive, with Sara’s performance being singled out for praise.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 17:37 IST