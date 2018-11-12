Kedarnath trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s love story struggles to survive as tragedy takes centre stage

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath trailer is out now and is worth the wait. Sushant plays a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo (porter) who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood. Sara plays a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer. How their love story gets intwined with the devastating Uttarakhand floods that hit the state in 2013 remains to be known.

The trailer is impressive with picturesque locales of Uttarakhand and powerful visuals of the tragedy as water comes gushing down from all sides, destroying everything that comes in its way. Sara reminds us of her mother Amrita Singh as she graces the silver screen for the first time while Sushant is effortless in his act as the tragedy takes the centerstage in the gripping trailer.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film goes with the tagline ‘Love is pilgrimage’ and mainly revolves around the 14 kilometre-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.

The teaser of the film released a few days ago, putting a full stop to the speculations around the release of the film. The makers had released the first song ‘Namo Namo’ on Dhanteras which was an audio and visual delight. It is a bright and light, devotional number that introduces Sushant’s character in the film amid the beautiful landscape surrounding the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The film has however, been long delayed due to various production hassles. The film that was originally scheduled to release in June this year, will now hit the theatres on December 7. There were several production related differences among the director and the producers which ultimately hampered the shooting of the film. In the meantime, Sara was also signed for Rohit Shetty’s big budget action film titled Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:02 IST