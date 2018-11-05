Kedarnath song Namo Namo: Sushant Singh Rajput wins hearts as a jolly hardworking guy. Watch video

The first song ‘Namo namo’ from the film Kedarnath is out and is a devotional number that sets the rhythm of the film’s promotions on a positive note. The makers released the song on the occasion of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali festivities.

The song successfully introduces the lead character named Mansoor, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. He plays a Muslim pithoo (porter) who carries devotees on his back for 14 kilometres from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood. The song features him as a hardworking but jolly pithoo who genuinely cares for his customers during the pilgrimage.

Sung by Amit Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is a visual delight and shows the beautiful landscape that surrounds the Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. With the tagline ‘Love is a pilgrimage’, the film is a unique love story of a Muslim pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu tourist (Sara), set in the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods that left the state devastated in 2013.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in June but got delayed due to production hassles. It will now hit theatres on December 7. Due to a fallout between the director and the producers, the shooting of the film was even stalled for a few months. Making use of time, Sara signed Rohit Shetty’s big budget project Simmba and will be seen as the love interest of Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Sushant has quite a few projects in his kitty like Sonchiriya, Kizie Aur Manny and Chhichhore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 16:29 IST