Can Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath match up to these 5 water-bound disaster movies?

Kedarnath’s trailers have teased a film that combines sweeping Bollywood romance and grand visual effects. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan as lovers caught between social and environmental obstacles, the film will be released on December 7.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film has had a difficult production, with a legal spat erupting between production companies and also between Kapoor and his actor Sara Ali Khan. The issue was eventually resolved and Sara, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, is making her film debut with Kedarnath, which is said to be set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

We’ve seen several films that dramatise the mass mayhem and loss of life that takes place during a natural disaster in the past. Can Kedarnath match up to these five films, all set against a backdrop of aquatic natural disasters?

Poseidon

This remake of the 1970’s classic starred an ensemble cast that included Kurt Russell, Josh Lucas, Richard Dreyfuss, Emmy Rossum, Jacinda Barrett, Mike Vogel, Jimmy Bennett, and Andre Braugher. Directed by Wolfgang Peterson - known for big-budget films such as Troy and The Perfect Storm, which we’ll talk about next - the film failed to make an impact at the box office. It told the story of a cruise ship that is struck by a huge wave, and how its passengers cope.

The Perfect Storm

A few years before Poseidon, director Wolfgang Peterson made a splash with The Perfect Storm, starring George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg as two sailors caught in - you guessed it - the perfect storm. The film received mixed reviews but was a box office success.

The Wave

This Norwegian film imagines a future catastrophe in which a crevasse collapses and unleashes a massive tsunami more than 80 feet high upon unsuspecting villagers. Director Roar Uthaug went on to direct the Tomb Raider reboot after the box office and critical success of this film - it was submitted at Norway’s official entry to the Oscars, but didn’t get the nomination.

The Day After Tomorrow

Waves swell on the streets of New York City in a still from The Day after Tomorrow.

The master of disaster movies, Roland Emmerich, directed this ensemble film in 2004, a few years before he made the smash hit 2012. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum and Dennis Quaid, the film made bold predictions about the dangers of climate change.

The Impossible

Naomi Watts and a young Tom Holland in a still from The Impossible.

This English language Spanish drama, directed by JA Bayona, is the story of one family, caught in the devastating 2004 South East Asia tsunami, which claimed thousands of lives. The film scored an Oscar nomination for Naomi Watts.

