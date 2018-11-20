Kedarnath song Qaafirana depicts Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s innocent love story

A new love song, Qaafirana from the film Kedarnath is out now and shows the beginning of an innocent love story between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Sushant plays a Muslim porter named Mansoor and Sara essays the role of a Hindu tourist, and their small-town romance is beautifully picturised in the song.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the song is soothing to the eyes as well as the ears due to its picturesque locations and soulful music by Amit Trivedi. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song shows minute nuances of the lead pair’s romance as they share tea and a journey.

Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara. The film has been delayed for long but is now set to hit the theatres on December 7. The trailer of the film has caught the interest of the moviegoers and was received well by the viewers. The makers had earlier released a powerful devotional song ‘Namo Namo’ from the film. This was followed by a wedding dance number ‘Sweetheart’ that had Sushant and Sara matching steps on the dance floor.

Kedarnath is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left several thousand dead in 2013. The making of the film was marred by several production hassles that led to its delay by almost six months. When the shooting of the film had come to a halt for over a period of two months, lead actor Sara had signed her second film Simmba with Rohit Shetty. With Ranveer Singh in the lead, Simmba is now set to release in the New Year season on December 28.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 17:16 IST