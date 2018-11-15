Kedarnath song Sweetheart: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s chemistry sparkles in wedding number

After the impressive Kedarnath trailer, the makers have now released a wedding dance number ‘Sweetheart’ from the film. The foot-tapping number is fun to watch as the lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan groove to the dhol beats with full enthusiasm. The song has been picturised with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony in the backdrop and hints at the blossoming love story between the two. It seems to be the wedding function of Sushant’s sister in the film. Dressed in a yellow sharara paired with a red dupatta, Sara reminds us of her mother Amrita Singh with her sharp looks.

Sung by Dev Negi, the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Amit Trivedi. The first song ‘Namo Namo’ was a powerful devotional song from the film and had introduced the character of Sushant, a Muslim pithoo (porter) who carries the devotees on his back through the entire 14 kilometre-long trek from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.

Sara marks her debut in Bollywood as a Hindu tourist who visits the religious place and falls in love with Sushant. Their love story is intertwined with the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013 that left several thousand dead. The trailer of the film had released a few days ago and received positive response.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year but was delayed by six months due to several production issues. The differences between the director and the producers of the film even brought the shooting to a halt for a film months. Sara, meanwhile, signed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh as the female lead. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 7 whereas Simmba is set for December 28 release.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:41 IST