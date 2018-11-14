Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan says Sushant Singh Rajput helped her improve her Hindi

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath is inching closer to its release date. The film, which has been delayed for long, will finally release on December 7. The film’s lead cast has already begun promoting the film. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were at the sets of the TV reality show Indian Idol, where they spoke about their film.

Sara was, of course, full of praise for her co-star Sushant, and even credited him with helping her improve her Hindi. She was quoted by ANI as saying: “I am so glad that you asked me that. I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had. There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Paul, singers Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on the sets of Indian Idol 10. (IANS)

It may be recalled that Kedarnath has had its share of troubles—first, the makers were in a legal tangle with each other. Later, after the release of the first trailer was launched, an association of Kedarnath priests was up in arms against it. It evoked sharp reactions from teerth purohits (priests) of the shrine town of Kedarnath. They had demanded that a blanket ban be imposed on the movie stating that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments. They accused the film of promoting love jihad.

“We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’,” said Vinod Shukla, chairman, Kedar Sabha, an organisation of the priests based in Kedarnath.

Many also highlighted the fact that it was factually incorrect as well as there are no Muslim ferrying pilgrims to Kedarnath. Ajendra Ajay, BJP leader from Uttarakhand, was quoted as saying: “That is factually incorrect because you will see no Muslim ferrying pilgrims on the trekking route to the Kedarnath shrine.”

The film’s storyline revolves around the love between a Hindu girl, who is a pilgrim to Kedarnath, and a Muslim pitthoo (people who carry pilgrims on their back) and how they get cause in the devastating floods. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:11 IST