Kedarnath won’t hurt sentiments: Makers of Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput film on ‘love jihad’ accusation

At the Kedarnath trailer launch, film’s makers -- producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Kapoor -- responded to the accusation from a BJP leader that the film promotes ‘love jihad’. The makers defended the film, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. “Firstly till date, nobody has approached us with anything that we can clarify. Secondly, our onus is to get the film censored and certified by the CBFC which is the sole body to decide on the film and thirdly, we all are creative people and we are Indians first. I do not think anyone of us will hurt any sentiment,” Screwvala said.

A BJP leader last week wrote a letter to the censor board chief Prasoon Joshi, bringing his attention to the setting of the film -- a tragedy that took place in 2013 at Kedarnath, a Hindu pilgrim centre -- and its narrative wherein a Muslim boy falls in love with a Hindu girl.

Screwvala has urged people to watch the film before making an opinion. “I think controversy starts on any film before people watch it. I do not know how after just 60 seconds of watching the film (referring to the teaser), somebody forms such an opinion. Let somebody comment after watching the film, and we will be happy to give our feedback,” he added.

Kapoor said: “We just released the teaser earlier, and now people can see a little more about the film in the trailer which clearly shows that there are no such things. We have shown a lot of love there in the film.

“When people see a teaser, they at times form their perspectives and opinion on that... But when they will watch the film, they will understand that we never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiment.”

Kedarnath will release on December 7.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 18:32 IST