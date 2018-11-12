Kedarnath trailer: This scene from Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s film is now a meme

The much-awaited trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath has just dropped and it is already winning many hearts on social media. The trailer shows a glimpse of the love story between the lead characters – a Muslim pithoo (porter) and a Hindu devotee (played by Sushant and Sara respectively) against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods that hit the state in 2013. The gripping trailer has managed to invoke reactions from many on social media. However, it’s a scene from the trailer that has managed to grab the attention of people on Twitter - and subsequently been turned into a glorious meme.

Mischief makers on Twitter are using a dialogue from the trailer to hilariously describe both day-to-day situations and major life events. Regardless of whether you have seen the trailer yet, if you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve seen at least a few versions of the meme already.

Here are some of the funniest memes below:

My studies to me during end sem pic.twitter.com/bT7zeYxWvz — Ankit Prince (@AnkitPrince13) November 12, 2018

Crush: 👇👇👇#KedarnathTrailer pic.twitter.com/n8HfUg0Dof — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) November 12, 2018

Parents : pic.twitter.com/TSzL0ALzvy — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 12, 2018

Me - pic.twitter.com/FBPccsDXaT — 🔥 दीप- Anshu 🔥 (@DhakkChampion) November 12, 2018

Social Media apps : pic.twitter.com/NqoxnNVUJ1 — SwatKat- The dancing human💃 (@swatic12) November 12, 2018

Mom: pic.twitter.com/K894mQLpcX — Beast Monk(ey) (@BhargavPurohit) November 12, 2018

The tag line for Kedarnath is ‘Love is pilgrimage’ and the film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Originally scheduled to release in June this year, the film will now hit screens on December 7. The teaser of the film and its first song ‘Namo Namo’ were released earlier.

Have you watched the trailer of Kedarnath yet? What do you think about it?

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 17:58 IST