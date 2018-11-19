Kareena Kapoor says Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will be a superhit

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, says that her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan is a born star. Kareena was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday.

Kareena shares a warm bond with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan who will soon mark her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath and at the trailer launch of the film, the debutante said that she wants to imbibe Kareena’s professionalism.

When asked about the debut of Sara, Kareena said, “I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star.”

At the award ceremony, all four leading actors of Veere Di Wedding were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year. Talking about how she felt receiving the award, Kareena said, “I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence.”

When Kareena was asked if she would be attending Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in Mumbai, she said, “Yes... we will be there.”

Sara’s Kedarnath is a romantic movie set against the backdrop of the devastating deluge that struck the holy shrine in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2013. It also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Nishant Dahiya in key roles.

It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film is slated to release on December 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:27 IST