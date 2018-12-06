Kedarnath first reactions are in, celebs hail arrival of ‘gorgeous super talent’ Sara Ali Khan

The first reactions to director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, have arrived online after a special screening that was organised on December 5. The screening was attended by celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter and Preity Zinta, and some of them have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the film, set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Twitter called the film ‘beautiful’ and praised Sara’s performance. He wrote, “Just saw #Kedarnath @Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys.”

Just saw #Kedarnath @Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys. @RonnieScrewvala good to see you. Go watch it: — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 5, 2018

Raj Kundra, businessman husband of actor and lifestyle coach Shilpa Shetty Kundra, applauded the film’s visual effects. He wrote on Twitter, “All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch!”

All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch! 👌👌 — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) December 5, 2018

Director of Raees, Rahul Dholakia took social media and wrote that he “was impressed with the debut of Sara. She is a delight to watch.”

Saw #Kedarnath. Thank you @RonnieScrewvala for inviting. Best wishes to Gattu, Sushant and the team. Was incredibly impressed with the debut of Sara. She is a delight to watch. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 5, 2018

Just watched #kedarnath and my word you are the epidrome of brilliance Gattu!!! So so proud of you! @Abhishekapoor dearest Sushant you always leave me speechless! Here is to many more ✌🏼 @itsSSR — Poorna Patel Soni (@impoornapatel) December 5, 2018

Sussanne Khan declared that a ‘gorgeous super talent has arrived’. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that the film touched her heart.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta and Ananya Pandey took to Instagram to wish the team the best of luck ahead of the film’s release, scheduled for Friday, December 7. Kedarnath is a love story about a Muslim man and a Hindu woman, set against the backdrop of a natural disaster.

The film has been a victim of numerous setbacks. Production company KriArj Entertainment was involved in a legal spat with Kapoor, who in turn filed a lawsuit against Sara. More recently a PIL was filed against the film, alleging that it hurts Hindu sentiments. The plea was dismissed by the court on Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 17:23 IST