Kedarnath box office day 2: Sara Ali Khan’s film picks up pace, makes Rs 9.75 crore

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead, opened to mixed response by the audience and critics but has managed to pick up steam at the box office. After opening with Rs 7.25 crore, the film showed improvement on Saturday with collections of Rs 9.75 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 17 crore.

The first weekend collections of Kedarnath look better than the second weekend collections of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) which continues to run successfully in the theatres. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, 2.0 recorded collections of around Rs 5.75 and Rs 9.25 crore on its second Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi earlier told HT about the possible impact of 2.0 on Kedarnath, “Cinema works on the principal of demand and supply. Since there was a demand in first week, there will certainly be demand in the second week. But the law of demand and supply applies for Kedarnath too. If the film is interesting, it will bring the audience. It entirely depends on the merit of the film.”

The critics were positive about the film owing to the hype around the launch of Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods and tells the story of a Muslim porter Mansoor (Sushant) who falls in love with a Hindu tourist named Mukku on their 14 kilometre-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said about the star kid, “It’s certainly an interesting movie. If you go by what we have seen of Sara Ali Khan in her interviews, public appearances, reality shows, Koffee With Karan and everywhere else, a lot of people are clearly very excited about this new young talent that has arrived. Lots of people are looking forward to the launch of Sara Ali Khan and that may possibly become the USP of the film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 12:02 IST