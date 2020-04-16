Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

bollywood

Actor and writer Ranjit Chowdhry, best remembered for playing Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat, died on April 15. He was 65.

His half sister and a well known Mumbai-based theatre personality Raell Padamsee broke the news on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing platform and posting a picture of Ranjit, she wrote: “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

Ranjit was the son of Mumbai theatre heavyweight Pearl Padamsee and the step son of ad film maverick, Alyque Padamsee, also remembered for playing MA Jinnah in Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranit had moved to the US in 1980 and been active as a writer and actor there too. Ranjit is best remembered for playing Jagan Gupta in Hrithikesh Mukherjee’s iconic film, Khubsoorat. The song Saare Niyam Tod Do, where he features alongside Rekha, is still fondly remembered by all.

During that period he worked in films such Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein. After moving to the US, Ranjit worked in a number of US shows, the most famous being The Office. He appeared as Vikram. H reportedly also wrote the screenplay for Deepta Mehta’s Sam & Me, for which he also found an honourable mention at the Cannes Film Festival.

