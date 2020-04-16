e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

Ranjit Chowdhry, known for his role in films such as Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein, died in the US at the age of 65.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranjit Chowdhry played Jagan Gupta in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat.
Ranjit Chowdhry played Jagan Gupta in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat.
         

Actor and writer Ranjit Chowdhry, best remembered for playing Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat, died on April 15. He was 65.

His half sister and a well known Mumbai-based theatre personality Raell Padamsee broke the news on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing platform and posting a picture of Ranjit, she wrote: “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

Ranjit was the son of Mumbai theatre heavyweight Pearl Padamsee and the step son of ad film maverick, Alyque Padamsee, also remembered for playing MA Jinnah in Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi.

 

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranit had moved to the US in 1980 and been active as a writer and actor there too. Ranjit is best remembered for playing Jagan Gupta in Hrithikesh Mukherjee’s iconic film, Khubsoorat. The song Saare Niyam Tod Do, where he features alongside Rekha, is still fondly remembered by all.

 

 

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for son stranded in Canada amid lockdown: report

During that period he worked in films such Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein. After moving to the US, Ranjit worked in a number of US shows, the most famous being The Office. He appeared as Vikram. H reportedly also wrote the screenplay for Deepta Mehta’s Sam & Me, for which he also found an honourable mention at the Cannes Film Festival.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news