Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani gets ‘big love and hug’ from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday. See his post

Kiara Advani gets ‘big love and hug’ from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday. See his post

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Kiara Advani on her 28th birthday. Check out what he wrote for her.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani looks so cute in this picture shared by Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara Advani looks so cute in this picture shared by Sidharth Malhotra.
         

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a cute picture of his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani to mark her 28th birthday on Friday. The photo shows Kiara screaming next to her birthday cake.

“Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth wrote with the picture, posted on his Instagram Stories. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.”

 

Kiara also got birthday wishes from other Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid shared a still from Kabir Singh on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.” Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wished Kiara.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in upcoming film, Shershaah. Sidharth will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the film. The two recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the decorated soldier on his 21st death anniversary.

Sidharth shared a video on Twitter saluting the soldier who lost his life fighting for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War. In the video, Sidharth expressed his respect towards the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the border for the nation.

Kiara noted, "Etched in history and hearts forever. I Pray and hope that the courage and bravery of our Indian army lives on forever within every Indian. Remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) today."

Kiara’s next release will be Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmi Bomb. It will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

