Lahore Confidential trailer: Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh unite for a mysterious love story

Lahore Confidential trailer: Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh unite for a mysterious love story

Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh play a couple in Lahore Confidential, but are compelled to hide their true identities from each other. Watch the trailer here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:49 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha in a still from Lahore Confidential trailer.
         

The trailer for Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh’s new film, Lahore Confidential, has been released, and it keeps you on the edge of your seat. The trailer hints at a war between love and patriotism.

The intense trailer revolves around a divorced Indian woman named Ananya, who is sent on a secret mission to Pakistan. Her love for Urdu literature leads her to fall in love with a man called Rauf (Arunoday Singh) and puts them in conflict with each other. The love story is based in Pakistan and has a strong sense of patriotism and thrill entangled with old school romance. Will Richa’s Ananya chose love over country? It remains to be seen.

Watch Lahore Confidential trailer here

The romantic spy thriller marks the directorial comeback of Kunal Kohli. Created by writer S Hussain Zaidi, it is set to premiere on December 11.

Taking about the concept, Arunoday said in a statement, “Lahore Confidential has to be one of my favourite projects that I’ve worked on, not only for its storyline but also the Urdu and classic romantic structure in the film, which adds an extremely different flavour to it. That is exactly what the trailer depicts as well and perfectly sets the narrative for the audience. I hope they watch the film and like what we have presented to them.”

Also read: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna jokes that he is ‘weak’ after he misses target at tornado kick practice

Not much is revealed about Karishma’s character in the film. She said in a statement, “It is extremely exciting to have shot a film during the lockdown. I am looking forward to how fans will respond to the trailer because they have never seen me playing a character like this. I play a RAW agent and she does have lot of shades in the film which adds to its character graph.”

