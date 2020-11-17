Aamir Khan watches Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in theatres, Karishma Tanna thanks him

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:48 IST

As movie theatres have finally opened for the public after more than six months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he was on his way to watch one of the first theatrical releases, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sharing his excitement, Aamir tweeted on Wednesday, “On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long !” Actor Karishma Tanna, who has performed a special dance number in the film, thanked the actor for his support. “Thanku Aamir sir,” she wrote along with hands joined in prayer emoji.

Karishma’s song, Basanti features an almost unrecognisable Manoj alongside her. He is seen wearing a prosthetic nose and a fat-suit in the song.

As per trade reports, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on day one of its release, with 50% occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country. The film released a day after Diwali, on November 15.

Set in the ‘90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Vanshikha Sharma.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “All comparisons aside, Manoj and Diljit do make Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari an easy treat. However, it is still not worth braving the coronavirus for. Stay home, stay safe, wait a bit and do watch it whenever it arrives on any streaming service.”

