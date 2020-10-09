Laxmmi Bomb trailer inspires hilarious memes, Akshay Kumar reminds Twitter of girls at pani puri stalls

bollywood

The much-awaited trailer of Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, dropped online on Friday. The video gave a glimpse of the trouble that befalls Akshay’s character when he and Kiara’s character visit her family for the first time. His slow transformation into a transgender person is both, dramatic and comic.

Within minutes of the Laxmmi Bomb trailer hitting the web, Twitter erupted with hilarious memes. Akshay’s dialogue ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main (I am the queen of this area)’ seemed to be a hot favourite with meme-makers. Other scenes and dialogues also inspired funny material. From brides on their wedding day to backbenchers to girls at pani puri thelas, netizens got creative with their memes.

Take a look:

#LaxmmiBombTrailer



Every Bride in her Wedding video : pic.twitter.com/17quWzbRDY — Vishal Bansal (@The_MemeBaaaz) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb



When teacher says Pindrop silence



Le Backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/8ytfxmGltG — Vishu Vasava (@Vishal_Vasava_) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb

When my friend takes something from my plate when I'm eating: pic.twitter.com/6rzIAYHqhG — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBombTrailer

My friend to me, when I lend him money pic.twitter.com/XrzZ444pUC — kaleen bhaiya Mirzapur wale (@oye__memer) October 9, 2020

Every girl on Paani Puri thelaaa.



Bhaiyaa aurr dooo aur dooo....#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/wOPo5cBNbP — kαppαα ♡ (@being_kappaa) October 9, 2020

*Me struggling to find something in my drawer*



Mom after finding it in 5 seconds:#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/4hhW8OYWFM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 9, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. The film will also be out in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE - on the same day. In the US, Canada and UK, Laxmmi Bomb will release on Hotstar.

In a virtual press conference earlier this year, Akshay said that his role in Laxmmi Bomb was his most ‘mentally intense’. He added, “This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community.”

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film marks Akshay’s digital debut.

Akshay called Laxmmi Bomb his ‘passion project’ and revealed at the press conference that it faced roadblocks before coming to fruition. “I had heard this film’s story many years ago and had always wanted to make this. It’s my passion project but kept getting delayed due to some reasons. Eventually, everything fell into place and here we are. A big credit goes to my co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor and thanks to Lawrence sir too,” he said.

