e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Vikas Gupta after his Twitter account was ‘temporarily restricted’: ‘Asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput makes me a bot?’

Vikas Gupta after his Twitter account was ‘temporarily restricted’: ‘Asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput makes me a bot?’

Vikas Gupta suggested that his Twitter account was temporarily restricted because he has been ‘asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput’. He also said that his Instagram account has been disabled.

tv Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vikas Gupta says his Twitter account was ‘attacked’ and Instagram account was disabled.
Vikas Gupta says his Twitter account was ‘attacked’ and Instagram account was disabled.
         

Producer and television personality Vikas Gupta lashed out at microblogging site Twitter for allegedly restricting his account. He feels that it happened because he has been crusading for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake. It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSinghRajput makes me a BoT? #VG,” he wrote, sharing screenshots. The profile has now been restored.

 

In another tweet, Vikas wrote that his verified Instagram account had been disabled. “My Twitter has been getting attacked and My Instagram has even bigger issues- My Instagram account Lostboyjourney has been disabled. Please follow me on my new I’d https://instagram.com/vikasgupta.hapeace?igshid=fxt3fvclrk0u wish me luck on this one. Need lots of love and luck #VikasGupta #Lostsouls,” he wrote.

 

Vikas, who worked as a creative director on Sushant’s debut television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, shared a close relationship with him. In an earlier Instagram post, Vikas had revealed that Sushant had cared for his brother, Siddharth Gupta, like one of his own.

Also read | Ginny Weds Sunny movie review: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey’s Netflix film is like an unbearably long TikTok video

“Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child,” Vikas had written.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Recently, an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel dismissed theories of murder by poisoning or strangulation and ruled it a suicide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content, reports Pak media
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content, reports Pak media
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
Rudram missile: Know more about India’s indigenously developed NGARM
Rudram missile: Know more about India’s indigenously developed NGARM
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In