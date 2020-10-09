Vikas Gupta after his Twitter account was ‘temporarily restricted’: ‘Asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput makes me a bot?’

tv

Producer and television personality Vikas Gupta lashed out at microblogging site Twitter for allegedly restricting his account. He feels that it happened because he has been crusading for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake. It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSinghRajput makes me a BoT? #VG,” he wrote, sharing screenshots. The profile has now been restored.

In another tweet, Vikas wrote that his verified Instagram account had been disabled. “My Twitter has been getting attacked and My Instagram has even bigger issues- My Instagram account Lostboyjourney has been disabled. Please follow me on my new I’d https://instagram.com/vikasgupta.hapeace?igshid=fxt3fvclrk0u wish me luck on this one. Need lots of love and luck #VikasGupta #Lostsouls,” he wrote.

Vikas, who worked as a creative director on Sushant’s debut television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, shared a close relationship with him. In an earlier Instagram post, Vikas had revealed that Sushant had cared for his brother, Siddharth Gupta, like one of his own.

“Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child,” Vikas had written.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Recently, an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel dismissed theories of murder by poisoning or strangulation and ruled it a suicide.

